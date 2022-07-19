High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update

The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.

Like the temperature in the Central Valley, high-speed rail construction continues to rise, and this update features the latest on major construction projects from Madera to Kern counties. To view a video of current progress on the construction of the California High-Speed Rail project click here.

Since the start of construction, the California high-speed rail project has created more than 8,000 construction jobs, a majority of which go directly to those living in the Central Valley.

There are currently 119 miles under construction in the Central Valley with more than 30 active construction sites.

The California High Speed Rail project will run from San Francisco to the Los Angeles basin when completed. It is expected to take less than three hours at speeds capable of over 200 miles per hour to complete the trip. The system will eventually extend to Sacramento and San Diego, totaling 800 miles with up to 24 stations.

The project plans to begin testing of the electrified high-speed system in 2025, certify trains by 2027 and put electrified high-speed trains in service by the end of the decade.

For more information visit California High Speed Rail Project.

