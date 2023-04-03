Historic Snowpack Blankets California Mountains

(CN) — California received so much snow this winter it could be the biggest snow year on record since 1950, according to the results of most crucial snow survey of the water year.
Monday’s survey measures the water content in the snowpack at the Phillips Station snow course, one of more than 260 courses across the Sierra Nevada measured every winter and spring to help determine the amount of water that will melt and run off into state reservoirs during warm months. April’s survey also marks the informal end of the wet season.
“This is the deepest snowpack I’ve ever measured here,” Department of Water Resources Water Supply Forecasting Unit manager Sean de Guzman told a crowd gathered for the survey.
De Guzman measured a snow water content of 54 inches, or 221% of the April 1 average. The statewide augmented sensory network reported snow levels are at 237% of average on Monday.
There have only been three other years when the snowpack has been greater than 200% of average — 1952, 1969 and 1983, de Guzman said, adding this year could be “the first or second biggest snow year on record dating back to 1950.”
It has come at a cost — “devastating impacts across the state, ” de Guzman said. A record-breaking spring snow melt could add to the woes, especially in the hard-hit Tulare Lake region and the Kern River watershed.
The department’s director Karla Nemeth said Californians need to be ready for fast, cold and dangerous river flows as the record snowpack melts.
As for where this puts the state’s water reserves, Interstate Resource Manager Jeanine Jones said most reservoirs are at or above average levels. However, many wells remain substantially below average levels due to several dry years and crucial interstate basins like the Klamath River Basin missed out on some of the season’s biggest storms.
The department said it expects San Luis Reservoir in Merced County to end the wet season at capacity, and the State Water Project’s largest reservoir Lake Oroville is at 120% of average, and currently releasing water to reduce flood risk to downstream communities as the snow melts.
Nemeth also said the state is taking advantage of wet years to rapidly move water underground “so we can survive the years that will come at us where we will have ongoing drought conditions.”
“Even though we have this extraordinary snowpack, we know that the droughts are getting deeper and more frequent,” Nemeth said. “That means we need to use water efficiently, no matter what our hydrologic conditions.”
Asked if this winter’s onslaught ended California’s drought for good, she said, “Absolutely not. I think we need about half a dozen more of these. We don’t get to stop and enjoy that for too long.”
Peter Gleick, co-founder of the Pacific Institute, said on Twitter that many key California regions received far more rainfall than average, but not necessarily enough to alleviate years of drought and overpumping of groundwater.
“California groundwater also remains in severe overdraft. While some groundwater levels will rise this year, long-term trends are still down,” Gleick said. “That will continue until the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act rules take full effect, rebalancing supply and demand. That is likely to require fallowing 500,000 to a million acres of farmland — about 12% of California’s total.”
The week opened with more snow showers in central Sierra, according to National Weather Service Reno, which could produce up to two inches of new snow. But a warming, drying trend is expected for the next week across California, with temperatures likely to rise 10 degrees or more even in the mountains.
“We’re still below average for early April, but we are trending in the right direction,” forecasters wrote. “By Thursday through the weekend, most of the ensembles are continuing to show that a ridge will build into the western U.S.”
Another snow survey will be conducted May 1, the first May survey performed since 2020.
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine.
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women's track & field) and Simon Sampson (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27.
With the end of countywide COVID-19 emergency declarations on March 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heal is aligning county safety measures with federal and state COVID-19 guidance, while continuing to require a few common-sense measures at worksites, educational institutions and healthcare facilities to reduce COVID-19-related disruptions and protect the people at highest risk of severe illness.
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.