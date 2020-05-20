Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

He was a stay-at-home dad. She parlayed hidden talents into a family-supporting career.

Both were gifted. He played in a ‘60s California rock band that opened for Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, then cared for the kids while she became a professional hairstylist for Hollywood stars. Their life was never the drug scene, fancy cars or homes.

Now older, they feel the hammer of age taking a toll on their bodies and souls. He is bedridden, suffering from diabetes and a stroke. She has an autoimmune disease that is decimating her body. Both have been hospitalized several times in the recent past.

Rendering care for him is 24/7/365. Close-by family has helped, but they will be moving away. Feeding, changing linens, bathroom chores, monitoring diet, and skin care are ongoing – and backbreaking. Tiredness is chronically heard in her voice when I talk to her.

With COVID-19, neither wants to be admitted to a hospital or nursing home. They have Medicare and a supplement, but it does not pay for home care, unless they are on hospice. They are not ready for that.

Where is the safety net?

How many others are suffering?

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.