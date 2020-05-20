Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 998 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to give cities in north L.A. County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan.
He is bedridden, suffering from diabetes and a stroke. She has an autoimmune disease that is decimating her body. Both have been hospitalized several times in the recent past.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corporation will co-host a "Back2Business" webinar with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
To provide as little of a disruption as possible for students, faculty and staff, College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that the fall 2020 semester will be primarily remote and online.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected next week to discuss the possibility of staging the city’s annual 4th of July parade, a tradition that involves an annual attendance between 15,000 and 20,000 people a year.
To boost the local economy and maintain the public's safety during the COVID-19 health crisis, L.A. County's Health Inspectors are making their rounds to ensure businesses are in compliance with the county's latest Health Officer Order.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published its revised guidelines for reopening businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, churches and more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many areas of the country.
California’s public health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s reopening plan, appear to discriminate against a person’s right to exercise their religion, the Justice Department warned in a prodding letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday.
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 978 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
After Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday by L.A. County Department of Public Health officials for allowing its customers to dine-in despite stay-at-home restrictions, co-owners Jonathan Carrillo and Brian Hernandez say they knew they had to find a way to reopen.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has just introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online.
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
