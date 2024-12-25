Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train

On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite festive outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.

The first time as a host location for the event, the city partnered with Metrolink, local businesses, nonprofits and first responders to welcome thousands of visitors into a world of holiday fun.

“We are incredibly grateful to Metrolink for bringing the Holiday Express Train to Santa Clarita and making our community a part of this magical experience,” said Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “The event was wonderfully organized, and it was heartwarming to see the joy and excitement on everyone’s faces as they waited for the train’s boarding and departure. Having our local Los Angeles County firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies join in the festivities made it even more special, showcasing the strength and spirit of our community. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to ensure this was a memorable and delightful event for all! It is my hope that Metrolink will honor our city and residents again next year.”

During the event, participants were welcomed with holiday music as they made their way through the train station where they played games with the city’s Youth Sports division, created ornaments with the Santa Clarita Public Library, won prizes from city sponsors and even got to play basketball and meet animals from the local Animal Tracks Sanctuary.

Participants were then invited to board the decorated trainsets, where they were able to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, take photos with storybook characters and sing along to holiday music and more.

“We’re so grateful to Metrolink and all those who made this event such a wonderful success, leaving many of our residents with cherished memories to carry into the new year,” said Santa Clarita officials in a press release about the event.

