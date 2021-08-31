Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 30, 2021

By Press Release

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.

“We have 43 patients currently hospitalized,” Moody said. “This is the highest number of COVID patients we’ve had since February 10. We continue to strongly encourage all those eligible to get vaccinated.”

The hospital also reported zero tests pending, a total of 1,429 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with no additional deaths Monday. The hospital’s death toll as a result of COVID-19 stands at at 160.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday six new deaths and 2,339 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,744 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the six new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.

To date, Public Health identified 1,405,387 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,251 deaths.

There are 1,687 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Daily hospitalizations have declined for the fifth day in a row.

Testing results are available for nearly 8,110,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 2.4%.

L.A. County Health Officer Order Regarding Youth Sports Testing Requirements

Los Angeles County will modify the Health Officer Order to update youth sports testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes, staff, coaches and volunteers.

The County continues to recommend weekly testing for unvaccinated participants in youth sports. The following applies to teams and sport activities based in Los Angeles County and relaxes some screening testing:

– Indoor Moderate or High Risk Sports for children of all ages, staff, coaches and volunteers. A weekly negative test result is required for all participants who are not fully vaccinated, including children who are playing, staff, coaches, and volunteers; weekly school testing fulfills this obligation.

– Outdoor Moderate or High Risk Sports for youth 12 and older, staff, coaches and volunteers. A weekly negative test result is required for all participants 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated, including children who are playing, staff, coaches, and volunteers; weekly school testing fulfills this obligation.

– No screening testing required for children under 12 playing Outdoor Sports; weekly school testing fulfills this recommendation.

– Fully vaccinated youth participating in outdoor sports are not required to test weekly unless there is a positive case among players, coaches and/or staff. If there is a positive case, all players, coaches, staff and volunteers (regardless of vaccination status) are required to have a weekly negative test result for two weeks from exposure to the case and must test negative prior to competitions.

These requirements may be modified based on the availability of and access to testing and will be reassessed when community transmission is no longer high. The youth sports guidelines will be posted online at: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/protocols/Reopening_YouthSports.pdf

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:



Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded additional deaths in Canyon Country and Val Verde, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 315.

The following is the community breakdown of the 315 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic (**revised from 15. But 18 initially)

8 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

2 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 33,744 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 24,818

* Castaic: 4,210

Stevenson Ranch: 1,527

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,026

Acton: 641

Val Verde: 402

Agua Dulce: 359

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 250

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 157

Elizabeth Lake: 93

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Bouquet Canyon: 60

Lake Hughes: 46

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46

Sand Canyon: 19

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 16

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and families grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are grateful to the schools, districts, youth sport programs and parents who have worked so hard in ensuring the safety of students, teachers, athletes, and the many staff. It is very important for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate from others and that masks are worn properly in all indoor settings, which includes spectators, coaches, and employees of youth sports regardless of vaccination status. The best protection for all student athletes 12 years and over, and for all coaches and team staff is to get vaccinated.”

Teens 12 and over can receive Pfizer vaccine at any County and city sites without an appointment. Many school districts and individual schools are offering vaccinations over the next few weeks. LAUSD, which has over 45 standing school sites, will be rolling out a mobile vaccine campaign administering vaccines at every middle and high school in its district. You can ask your school site for a vaccination schedule.

Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Monday

California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 4,213,057 cases and 65,271 deaths to date. There are 8,268 confirmed hospitalizations and 2,077 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 14,968 newly reported confirmed cases Sunday.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.

– For the week of August 16 – August 22, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7.2 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 708% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 4.7%.

There have been 81,846,453 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 390,730 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of Aug. 30, according to the CDC, 80.5% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 46,780,323 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of Aug. 29, local health departments have reported 121,332 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 493 deaths statewide.

Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 69% of patients received test results in one day and 91% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Aug. 23. there have been 596 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...