Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp

Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 in Los Angeles County on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.

During an inmate count at around 7 a.m., staff discovered that inmate Ledon, 19, did not check in with staff in the dining hall. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted.

Ledon was last seen at 5:05 a.m. during a count. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Ledon is a Hispanic male, 5’11 feet tall, weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was committed to CDCR on May 30, 2019, from San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be released in July 2021.

Anyone who sees him should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of his location should contact Acton Conservation Camp Commander at 661-268-0113.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.