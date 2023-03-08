March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program

A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Members of the public who received a notice from the Los Angeles County Fire Department or whose homes are within High and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, as defined by CAL Fire, are encouraged to attend.

At the hearing, members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department will provide key information on the proposed program, including what residents can expect and when, and residents who received a notice, but feel they should not have, can protest their participation.

The program is anticipated to affect approximately 22,900 homes in the city of Santa Clarita alone. To check if your home is located in a High or Very High Fire Hazard zone, please visit this CAL Fire link and search for your address or zoom in.

If your home is in a red or pink zone, you are encouraged to attend the Hearing of Protest as you are likely included in the proposed program.

CAL Fire Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map https://egis.fire.ca.gov/FHSZ/

For information on the 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program click here.

