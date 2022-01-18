Jan. 19: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
