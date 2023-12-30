Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN

|
Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Ever wonder what happens in the "Fairy Tale World" after happily ever after? Find out in "Never After Happily" presented by Showdown Stage Company Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 in Old Town Newhall.
Line Dancing is back at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. The six week class begins Tuesday, Jan. 9. The 45-minute class is held from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
Castaic High School student Yra Clamico won a National Grand Prize Scholarship of $2,500 in the Seventh Annual Payback Challenge presented by Next Gen Personal Finance. He was one of two students nationwide that was awarded the $2,500 scholarship.
Last of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Southern California including the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastline is currently experiencing a series of large swells coming from the west and west northwest, which has produced extremely large surf ranging from 10ft-15ft with even larger sets. The National Weather service has issued a High Surf Warning through 10 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The city of Santa Clarita is updating its Santa Clarita Transit Transportation Development Plan. This plan is looking at ways to improve the transportation system and the city would like your input on how to best define the future system in Santa Clarita.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.
Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.
I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.
GreenSantaClarita.com reminds homeowners that recycling is a great second chance at life for your holiday trees. Trees will be collected and recycled on your regular collection day now through Saturday, Jan. 13.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The Newhall School District has announced open enrollment for the 2024/2025 school year will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In addition, several other enrollment programs will also start on Jan. 16.
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusing on self care and setting healthy boundaries.
Suzan Solomon was elected president of the Newhall School District Governing Board for 2024 during the annual organizational meeting held Dec. 12 at the district office in Newhall.
1907
- Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story
]
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball coach.
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
