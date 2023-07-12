July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End

Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up.

Join business leaders from the SCV and beyond on Sept. 15 for the latest update on the national, state and local economy. Economist Dr. Mark Schniepp will present his annual economic forecast, including a specific forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Event Schedule

7:30 a.m. – Networking Breakfast

8 a.m. – Event

Sponsorship opportunities available.

Outlook sponsors receive free tickets to the event, ad space in the Economic Outlook Book and recognition across social media channels and at the event.

Ready to become a sponsor? Contact Lannice Renfro at lannicerenfro@scvedc.org or call (661) 288.4400 for more information on sponsorship opportunities.

Early bird ticket are $125 each. Tickets purchased July 15-Sept. 1 are $150. After Sept. 1 tickets are $200. Click here to reserve tickets.

