July 16: Donuts in the Park with JCI Santa Clarita

Join JCI Santa Clarita for Donuts in the Park Saturday, July 16. Formerly known as Coffee in the Park, Donuts in the Park will be held every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

This is a kid-friendly event with donuts and great connections. Bring the kids/dogs and relax at the park with JCI Santa Clarita. Bring your own beverages. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks, snacks and games. Some food and beverages will be available on-site during the event.

Plum Canyon Park

18819 Skyline Ranch Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

For questions, please contact us at: jcisantaclarita@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...