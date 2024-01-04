Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President

Dear Jaycees and Community Members,

Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024. It is a true honor to be able to lead the organization with the incredible board in place, our members and the amazing community that supports us. Together, we will continue our legacy of creating a positive impact in our community and ourselves.

Last month was our busiest yet! Here were some of the Highlights.

– Our second Hike at Taylor Trail in Stevenson Ranch was a success. Thank you Alex Martin for putting it together. The next hike will be taking place on Jan. 6.

– The last Chat and Chill of the year welcomed Jennifer Abbot, co-founder of the human element company. Thank you for sharing your insights in leadership and how InfluenceHER is empowering the next generation of women.

– JCI Santa Clarita Celebrated 25 years! Our amazing co-chairs Sharlene Johnson, Shauna Criner and the Committee orchestrated a remarkable celebration. Thank you for showing us the impact JCI Santa Clarita has had throughout the years.

– Winter Wonderland at Gilchrist Farms brought our members together to enjoy a petting zoo, festive pony carts, a firetruck and Santa!

– During the month, the efforts of Kaylee Huey, Nicole Fauth, Kevin Young and our dedicated members and volunteers were pivotal in ensuring the success of Santa’s Helpers. Their hard work resulted in the collection of over 2,500 gifts, bringing joy to more than 800 children with hand selected presents. Congratulations on orchestrating the biggest Santa’s Helpers event to date!

– Our final social event was the Ugly Sweater Crawl. Kicking off the merry evening at Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw’s residence, attendees enjoyed

delightful drinks and appetizers. The festivities continued at Alex and Arnold’s House, where the night concluded with more drinks and Italian cuisine. A heartfelt thank you to our wonderful hosts for orchestrating a memorable gathering, uniting members, alumni, and friends in the spirit of the holidays.

We have more events coming up soon! See below for details. If you are interested in joining a project, looking for ways to give back, or want to start a project of your own, please reach out to myself or any member of the executive team!

Yours in Jaycees,

Carlos Orozco

2024 President, JCI Santa Clarita

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...