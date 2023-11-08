Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser

Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to supporting the COC veterans resource center and COC athletics.

The fundraiser will hosted at the Cougar Den next to Cougar Stadium.

Tickets for the event will include a pre-game meal, two drink tickets and admission to the game versus Ventura. Prices are $50 for adults and $25 for children under 11.

Additional drink tickets can be purchased at the event.

The event, sponsored by Lucky Luke Brewing, JCI Santa Clarita and Chick-Fil-A, will Start at 1 p.m. followed by the game at 4 p.m.

To purchase your ticket click the link.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...