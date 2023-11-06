Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
Monday, Oct 23, 2023
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
As a student working on her doctorate in geology nearly 20 years ago, Elena Miranda was excited at the prospect of exploring a burgeoning new field of research that could provide insights into the causes of the Earth’s faults and shear zones, key information for understanding earthquakes and other tectonic movements.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter!
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
The Just Thinking Scholarship at The Master’s University highlights the importance of viewing all aspects of life — including humanity, society, and justice — through the lens of Scripture.
With the conclusion of daylight saving time on the horizon, the California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists how the shift in time and insufficient sleep can affect their ability to drive safely.
More than 16.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 147,642 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 begining in closed session at 5:30 p.m. then in open publiv session at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
"Green Eggs & Jam" presented by Kristi Hanson and friends will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library,18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs welcomes all to the free Saturday, Nov. 11, Vet Day L.A. event at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. From Nov. 13-18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, CA 91384.
Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept with a location in Valencia, is teaming up with Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future to inspire future generations with an out-of-this-world activity.
