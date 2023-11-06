Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

Dear JCI Santa Clarita Members and friends,

Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita’s monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.

Chat n Chill: An Inspiring Evening with Olive Branch Theatricals

At this month’s Chat n Chill, JCI Santa Clarita had the pleasure of hosting Musette Caing Hart and Timothy Hart from Olive Branch Theatricals. They shared their passion for creating dynamic community programs for theatergoers in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their commitment to enhancing our local theater scene was truly inspiring. We hope their insights have sparked new ideas for our members to contribute to the vibrant arts community in our city.

Pumpkins at the Farm: Community Event

JCI Santa Clarita had a spooktacular time at Gilchrist Farm during the “Pumpkins at the Farm” event. Members, along with their friends and family, gathered to enjoy the autumn season and local attractions. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow Jaycees and embrace the spirit of the season. A big thank you to everyone who joined us!

JCI CA Convention 2023 – Ensenada: A Memorable Voyage

Super fun times were had at this year’s JCI CA 2023 Convention. We set sail to a cruise to Ensenada, Mexico, where JCI members from various California chapters joined together for a weekend full of professional and personal growth. Thank you to JCI CA for organizing the trip, and a heartfelt thank you to all the members who joined us. We look forward to seeing you all again next year for another unforgettable adventure!

JCISC Veterans Resource Fair: Building Connections and Providing Resources

On Oct. 22, JCISC hosted the inaugural JCISC Veterans Resource Fair. This event provided valuable opportunities for over 50 veterans in our community to build connections and gain essential information on mental health education benefits and disability benefits. The fair was a significant success, and we’re proud to have been able to support those who have served our country. We look forward to continuing our commitment to veterans’ welfare.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to making a positive impact on our community. JCISC looks forward to seeing you at upcoming events and working together to create lasting change in Santa Clarita.

Yours in Jaycees,

Cindy Curtis

2023 President, JCI Santa Clarita

