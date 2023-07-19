July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit & Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY

The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program.

Here’s how it works:

Phase I is an online application process, where businesses submit information on their 5-year growth plans including a comprehensive description of their growth project, projected new hires and wages, projected amount of investment equipment and facilities, and their requested tax credit. A cost-benefit ratio is then calculated, and companies with the most advantageous cost-benefit ratio (and additional factors) move on to Phase II for final agreement negotiation and selection.

Phase ll applicants must then be approved by the California Competes Tax Credit Committee

There are $492,129,004 million in tax credits and $120 million in grants available for allocation in the 2023-2024 FY for businesses that are expanding and adding quality, full-time jobs in California that might not otherwise be created by the business or any other business. The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development use 14 factors when evaluating applicants, such as:

-Number of jobs created or retained

-Amount of investment

-Overall economic benefit to the state

-Opportunities for future growth and expansion

For a full list of evaluation factors and application periods, see GO-BIZ’s one page handout. Companies can access online applications for the 2023-2024 FY on the CCTC website.

Application Periods

-July 24, 2023, through August 14, 2023

($164 million in tax credits available; $120 million in grants available)

-January 2, 2024, through January 22, 2024

($164 million in tax credits available)

-March 4, 2023, through March 20, 2023

($99.7 million plus any remaining unallocated amounts from the previous application periods)

Businesses interested in applying can register to view a live webinar explaining the application process. An application guide, Frequently Asked Questions, program regulations, and webinar recordings are available here.

Members of the CCTC team are available to provide technical application assistance at CalCompetes@gobiz.ca.gov or calling 916-322-4051.

Application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2022-2023 have been posted here.

By ensuring businesses in the SCV or those considering the move to the SCV have current information regarding the various resources available, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation helps maintain and expand a vibrant business community in the SCV. It’s just one of the services provided by the SCVEDC for businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley. Contact the SCVEDC today and learn more.

