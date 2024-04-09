June 6: SCV Chamber to Host 15th Annual State of the County

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th Annual State of the County luncheon will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide the community with an exclusive update on the key issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley, from business and economic development to homelessness and public safety.

“I am thrilled to once again collaborate with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the annual State of the County,” said Barger. “This marks the 15th year of partnership between the SCV Chamber and the L.A. County Fifth District Supervisor, and it’s an honor to deliver my eighth address. Our annual State of the County serves as a pivotal moment for collective reflection and strategic planning. Taking stock of our accomplishments, learning from past experiences and charting the course for the future are integral to effective public policy. I’m pleased for the opportunity to engage with SCV Chamber members and the business community to share insights and outline my vision for the path ahead.”

This year’s State of the County will include conversations with Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff Departments as well as with representatives from county Mental Health and Homeless Departments.

“We are so pleased to welcome Supervisor Barger back as it is always a privilege to engage with her in conversation regarding the future of our County. This is an event that our community always looks forward to,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “With the litany of challenges businesses face, it is so important to have representatives like Supervisor Barger who are committed to the well-being of businesses in all sectors, and we look forward to hearing her vision for the future.”

The SCV Chamber welcomes back UCLA Health for its seventh year as the Title Sponsor for this event. Other confirmed sponsors include Agua Dulce Airport, California Institute of the Arts, City of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, FivePoint, Group One Integrity, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Kaiser Permanente, Logix Federal Credit Union, New Urban West, Poole Shaffery, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tejon Ranch, The Signal and Trammel Crow.

“For over a century, the SCV Chamber has served as the preeminent advocate for businesses, establishing itself as the foremost organization supporting our local business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Our annual update on the State of the County is a highlight for our business community. We look forward to hearing from Supervisor Barger who has consistently shown strong support for the Chamber, our local business community and the needs of Santa Clarita Valley residents.”

Founded in 1923 the SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees.

Registration is now open on the Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.

Tickets are $75 for SCV Chamber members and $90 for non-members.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

