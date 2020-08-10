rent relief

L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 10, 2020

By Press Release

In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The program is set to launch on Monday, August 17, and will remain open for a two-week period, closing on August 31.

The program’s goal is to assist between 8,000 to more than 9,000 households.

The emergency rental assistance provided is intended to meet the needs of low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent and/or who are behind on paying rent due to the economic impacts caused by the pandemic. Those who are most at need will be targeted with more assistance.

The program is available to all residents of the county who qualify, with the exception of residents living in the city of Los Angeles, as the city also received its own allocation of CARES Act funds.

A W-9 and participation agreement are needed from the property owners to receive rental income on behalf of their qualified tenant; property owners must agree to the terms of the participation agreement.

Citizenship documentation will not be requested from any party (renter or property owner).

A list of Frequently Asked Questions with more program detail is available at rentrelief.lacda.org.

WHO:

* Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, Fifth District

* Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Second District

* Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District

* Anja Carrillo, Emergency Rental Assistance Program Recipient

* Emilio Salas, Acting Executive Director, LACDA (also available to answer questions in Spanish)

* Linda Jenkins, Assistant Director, Community and Economic Development Division, LACDA

WHEN:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
11 a.m.

WHERE:
Watch live at facebook.com/LACDevAuthority.

You can also listen via telephone in real-time by calling 415-655-0001 and entering access code 145 308 1701.

TO LEARN MORE:

* Visit 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief

* Call 211

