January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Barger, Hahn Call for Expanded COVID Vaccination Effort in L.A. County
| Monday, Jan 18, 2021
vaccination effort

Seeking to support Los Angeles County’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic impact on its residents, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn are calling for additional flexibility in the county’s vaccination effort to include as many residents as possible and a process to begin vaccinating those 65 and older.

“Efficient and effective distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and communities is the most critical hurdle in our ability to recover from this virus,” Barger said. “While we continue to prioritize the vaccination of healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines caring for our vulnerable residents, we must add flexibility to this process and begin efforts to vaccinate those 65 and older.”

“Governor Newsom has encouraged all counties to open up vaccination appointments to residents 65 and older so that we can protect our residents who are most vulnerable to this virus,” Hahn said. “L.A. County needs to follow the state’s lead without further delay.”

Los Angeles County, in accordance with California guidelines, continues to vaccinate its healthcare workers as the priority population in Phase 1A. The county expects to complete this phase in the coming weeks given the size and scope of the region. The state recently announced accelerated prioritization of residents 65 and older in response to further recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

While the county still prioritizes the vaccination of healthcare workers, it is crucial to implement flexibility to vaccinate as many residents as possible and a process to begin vaccinating those 65 and older. Barger and Hahn are calling for the county to begin vaccinating those 65 and older as soon as possible.

As part of the vaccination effort, the county must ensure that its frontline healthcare workers are protected and limit the spread of COVID-19 from staff in its healthcare facilities. Nevertheless, more than 70% of COVID-19 related fatalities have been among residents over the age of 65, and the immediate vaccination of the county’s most vulnerable neighbors cannot be delayed.

This is in line with guidelines from Dr. Anthony Fauci who has encouraged opening vaccination eligibility to people aged 65 and older, stating “when people are ready to get vaccinated, we’re going to move right on to the next level, so that there are not vaccine doses that are sitting in a freezer or refrigerator where they could be getting into people’s arms.”
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
Monday, Jan 18, 2021
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Monday, Jan 18, 2021
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
A federal class action filed Friday claims Bank of America failed to secure debit cards containing unemployment benefits for millions of Californians, leading to widespread fraud and making some cardholders unable to access needed funds during a pandemic.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
A federal class action filed Friday claims Bank of America failed to secure debit cards containing unemployment benefits for millions of Californians, leading to widespread fraud and making some cardholders unable to access needed funds during a pandemic.
Bank of America Sued for California Unemployment Fraud Scheme
L.A. County on High Alert for Strong Wind, Fire Weather Conditions
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management will be on high alert Monday night due to the potential of very strong wind and fire weather conditions in much of the county late tonight into Tuesday.
L.A. County on High Alert for Strong Wind, Fire Weather Conditions
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
bridge
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Pandemic Death Toll Hits 2 Million Worldwide
The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million on Friday and the World Health Organization warned the global health crisis may get even worse as people weary of restrictions let down their guard and contagious strains of the virus spread around the globe.
Pandemic Death Toll Hits 2 Million Worldwide
Residents Mostly Impacted by Power Shutoffs Express Concern Over Ongoing Events
At least once a month, residents of the Cali Lake RV community, nestled in a quiet canyon off a rural part of Soledad Canyon Road, have had their power shut off due to Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Residents Mostly Impacted by Power Shutoffs Express Concern Over Ongoing Events
Parents, Student-Athletes Gather to Urge Hart District to Bring Athletics Back
Late Friday afternoon, a group of parents and student-athletes gathered in front of the William S. Hart Union High School District office to urge the district to bring athletic-conditioning back to school campuses.
Parents, Student-Athletes Gather to Urge Hart District to Bring Athletics Back
City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space
A future open space trailhead in the Tesoro area will be named after a founding Santa Clarita city councilman, and a portion of land in Newhall after a family who has donated several acres of land to the city for open-space preservation.
City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 258 new deaths and 15,051 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with cases likely to reach over 1 million this weekend. In addition, the Santa Clarita Valley has reached 21,189 total cases.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
Jim and Anita Lombardi of Federal Escrow, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
The California Supreme Court declared Thursday that worker classification standards set forth in its Dynamex decision should apply retroactively to a labor class action from 15 years ago, as well as all non-final cases that predate the 2018 landmark ruling.
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest's International Edition of online theatre.
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new deaths and 17,323 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes.
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
