L.A. County, First City Credit Union Partner for ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive

First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural “Christmas in July” toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS’ Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.

In March 2023, a devastating fire damaged the Toy Loan Program’s downtown L.A. warehouse, severely impacting its toy inventory and operation. As the program recovers from both the COVID-19 pandemic and fire, it continues to seek public, private, and corporate donations to support its services to thousands of families in L.A. County.

The Toy Loan Program began during the Great Depression as a community effort, allowing children from low-income families to borrow toys from community centers, much like checking out books from a public library. Prior to the pandemic, the program operated approximately 50 Toy Loan Centers, serving an average of 30,000 children annually.

“We’re excited to support the DPSS Toy Loan Program through our ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive,” said FCCU CEO Nav Khanna. “When we learned of the fire that destroyed the children’s toys, we knew we had to help replenish their supply to continue bringing joy and learning to children across L.A. County. This is how we show we’re Angelenos helping Angelenos who serve.”

FCCU was founded in 1937 as the L.A. County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union with 65 members and a grand total of $149 in deposits. Today, with more than 56,000 members and $900 million in assets, FCCU is one of America’s strongest financial institutions.

“The support from First City is invaluable as we work to rebuild and continue serving the children and families who rely on our services,” said Shannon Denby, toy loan program director. “This partnership is a testament to the power of community and collaboration.”

Donations may be made at any FCCU branch throughout the month of July. Community members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any branch. To locate a branch near you, please visit FCCU’s website.

