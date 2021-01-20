header image

1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
| Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
vaccine distribution
Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for Los Angeles County, explains the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine for residents as the virus continues to ravage the region. | Image via Courthouse News.

 

After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.

During a town hall Tuesday, L.A. County health officials said two major roadblocks could complicate the vaccine rollout.

For one, there are not enough doses of the vaccine to meet demand in California.

Roughly 10 million people live in L.A. County and officials say they have received around 685,000 vaccines as of Tuesday and expect an additional 168,000 by the end of this week. The numbers are not what officials anticipated when they setup mass-vaccination sites across the county that can vaccinate nearly 20,000 people a day.

“The pace of vaccination distribution is entirely dependent upon the doses we receive from the federal government and state,” Dr. Seira Kurian, director of L.A. County Division of Medical Affairs, said during the town hall. “We are not yet sure about our allocation for next week which will also be needed to cover those health care workers that will need their second doses.”

Other parts of the state have already begun vaccination distribution to the 65 and older population in their counties but L.A. still needs to make sure its roughly 17,000 eligible health care workers can get their second vaccine dose. On Tuesday, the county announced it would start vaccinating seniors but only offer limited appointments.

The second major roadblock is a bit more abstract but still just as cumbersome for health officials: misinformation.

One enduring bit of misinformation during the pandemic is the notion that COVID-19 is no more harmful than the common flu.

In any given year, more than 100 people die from influenza in L.A. County according to health officials. Over the last year, more than 13,000 residents died from COVID-19.

“I think the evidence is pretty clear at this point,” Dr. Eloisa Gonzalez, L.A. County’s cardiovascular and school health director said during the town hall.

Another myth that health officials want to debunk is that vaccines approved by the federal government contain aborted fetus tissue. Just two vaccines have received federal approval in the U.S. and neither use aborted fetal tissues. That myth was born out of a statement from the Vatican, when the church’s watchdog group, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said it would be “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines where fetal tissue from abortions was used in the research.

“The truth is that no fetal cells have been used to make any of the COVID-19 vaccines now in use,” said Gonzalez, who explained that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were developed with a breakthrough gene-editing technique, mRNA.

There’s also the matter of believing the vaccine will work. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were shown to be 94% to 95% effective at building an immunity to the virus.

Health officials stressed that even though it might seem like the vaccine arrived in record time, there were clinical trials that tested the vaccine on a wide range of groups, based on age and race.

“More than 300,000 have received the vaccine in L.A. County and there have been no serious side effects, with maybe some mild allergic reactions,” said Dr. Paul Simon, L.A. County chief science officer.

Simon admitted there are still some gaps in the public health community’s knowledge of the virus since it has only been around for about a year.

In the last week, a health clinic in San Diego reported severe allergic reactions from patients who received the Moderna vaccine. Health officials stopped using the lot from which those vaccines came from and continued vaccination distribution without further complications.

Those types of incidents can set back the progress that needs to be made in certain communities across the country, particularly the neighborhoods hardest hit by the virus. In L.A. County, the virus has disproportionately affected low-income, Latino, and Black residents, who are more likely to die from the virus than white residents.

Health officials will have to build trust with those communities in order to complete vaccine distribution there, Gonzalez said. The federal government announced last summer COVID-19 tests and vaccines could be given to undocumented immigrants without any risk that their status will be jeopardized or they will be deported.

“It’s important that people feel safe,” Gonzalez said.

There are also some health care workers who are reportedly hesitant about taking the vaccine.

“I’m extremely concerned about this,” Simon said. “These vaccines are such a gift. We have to take advantage of this opportunity. I don’t think anybody expected the efficacy of these vaccines to be as high as they are. I think we need a more personal touch. We need to use social networks.”

One possible tactic the officials prescribed is for people to post on Twitter or Instagram after they receive their vaccine to show that they’re safe.

“Share it with their friends and their families,” Gonzalez said. “Their circle of influence is able to see, ‘Look, I know this person, this person got it and they’re reporting they feel fine.’ True stories from people that they know would go a long way to people accepting the vaccine.”

— By Nathan Solis, CNS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Soon after Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that, by the afternoon, residents age 65 and older could register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the signup website crashed, with thousands of inquiries pending.
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 186 new deaths and 7,902 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 22,102 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
I think everyone gave a sigh of relief at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. The most troubling and stressful year in recent memory was finally over.
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued the following statement Sunday recommending providers pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
ARTree Community Arts Center is offering virtual classes that you can share with family and friends, not just around the country, but around the world.
ARTree Offering Virtual Individual, Group Classes
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to further review the proposed 77-acre Sand Canyon Resort development and hear from the developer after commissioners ruled in November the project needed “some work.”
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 88 new deaths and 9,927 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported 7 new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 7 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Friday; SCV Cases Near 22,000
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
After Harleen Grewal became one of the 1 million Los Angelenos to be diagnosed with COVID-19, she realized there’s a better way for people to find out whether they have the virus, or whether they need to isolate because they potentially could make someone else sick.
SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with Santa Clara County and the University of California San Francisco, on Sunday announced that an L452R variant of COVID-19 is increasingly being identified by viral genomic sequencing in multiple counties across the state, including Los Angeles County.
COVID-19 Variant First Found in Other Countries, States Now in California
