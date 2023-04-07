header image

Inside
April 7
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
junior lifeguards

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.

Serving as one of the most successful water safety training programs in Los Angeles, the popular co-ed program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment for kids ages 9-17 who live many miles away from the coast to partake in water activities on calm freshwater lakes.

The three week program offers two sessions (morning or afternoon) daily, Monday through Thursday, at three L.A. County freshwater lakes located at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Session 1: Monday, June 12 – Thursday, June 29

Session 2: Monday, July 10 – Thursday, July 27

The program is overseen by trained, certified lifeguard staff who serve as mentors and impart their experience by leading hands-on activities that introduce youth to water safety, athleticism, teamwork and a career in aquatics. Youth participants learn from a variety of activities that range from first aid, CPR, water related rescue skills and more.

And since it’s been a minute since we’ve been swimming, this year practice dates have been made available to those interested in trying out, but need to build back the muscle memory. On April 8 and April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon, prospective participants can practice at Norman Johnson Aquatic Center or Castaic Aquatic Center with no prior registration required.

This year prospective Junior Guard applicants can apply for scholarships that will cover all program costs of the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program. Scholarships are awarded on a first come, first serve basis. Submission of a scholarship does not guarantee awarding of a scholarship, nor a spot in programming. Applicants can apply by filling out a scholarship application here.

Youth participants are required to try out for the program (unless they participated in the 2022 sessions) and must pass to register. Free tryouts will be held at two locations and pre-registration is required at http://reservations.lacounty.gov.

Junior Lifeguard Program dates and information:

For more information, please visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/juniorlifeguards.

Test dates at Castaic Aquatic Center, 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384:

April 22 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 23 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 29 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Established in 1990, the L.A. County Parks Junior Lake Lifeguard Program has grown into one of the most successful water safety training programs in Los Angeles. Each year hundreds of Junior Lake Lifeguards participate in the program and obtain the skills to become a real lifeguard. Past participants have gone on to use the skills and training learned as Junior Lake Lifeguards in careers as lifeguards and even to provide vital first aid to family members.
