Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents “The Haunted Hike, Don’t Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!” Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.
This three-quarter of a mile trek includes a stroll into the frightening maze “Night of the Clown.”
Should you make it through the maze, your trek will continue in the dark and into the “Trail of Terror.”
Be forewarned, many characters will be lurking waiting to be triggered bringing you screams and scares. If the screams and scares haven’t chased you away, you will choose one of two “Tunnels of Darkness”. There is no telling what lurks inside!
First Hike starts at 6:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes thereafter. Last hike is 9:30 p.m. and each hike will be limited to 30 participants. Groups are welcome as there is safety in numbers!
Hike duration expected to be 45 to 60 minutes. Terrain will be moderate with mild elevation climb. Please bring comfortable walking or hiking shoes.
Warning: The Haunted Hike is appropriate for teens and adults. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for those with a medical condition.
Mandatory: Waivers are required.
Note: Though the event is free to the public, a parking fee is required.
Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.to 9:30 p.m.
Castaic Lake 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic CA, 91384.
For more information visit CastaicLake.com, call (661) 257-4050 or visit Friends of Castaic Lake on Facebook or Instagram.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
No. 18 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.
The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.
Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.
