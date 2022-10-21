Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents “The Haunted Hike, Don’t Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!” Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.

This three-quarter of a mile trek includes a stroll into the frightening maze “Night of the Clown.”

Should you make it through the maze, your trek will continue in the dark and into the “Trail of Terror.”

Be forewarned, many characters will be lurking waiting to be triggered bringing you screams and scares. If the screams and scares haven’t chased you away, you will choose one of two “Tunnels of Darkness”. There is no telling what lurks inside!

First Hike starts at 6:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes thereafter. Last hike is 9:30 p.m. and each hike will be limited to 30 participants. Groups are welcome as there is safety in numbers!

Hike duration expected to be 45 to 60 minutes. Terrain will be moderate with mild elevation climb. Please bring comfortable walking or hiking shoes.

Warning: The Haunted Hike is appropriate for teens and adults. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for those with a medical condition.

Mandatory: Waivers are required.

Note: Though the event is free to the public, a parking fee is required.

Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.to 9:30 p.m.

Castaic Lake 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic CA, 91384.

For more information visit CastaicLake.com, call (661) 257-4050 or visit Friends of Castaic Lake on Facebook or Instagram.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...