Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.

L.A. County is offering youth and girls basketball leagues, ages 3 to 15 (ages vary by location).

Registration fee is $25.00. It will cover uniform, game official and participation award at the end of the season. The Youth Basketball League will provide opportunities for participants to learn the fundamental skills of Basketball and stay active.

Participants will learn and display sportsmanship, teamwork and responsibility.

Divisions, dates and times may vary between locations. See below for a full list of locations.

Sign up [here] today.

North Agency

Castaic Sports Complex – 31320 North Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Crescenta Valley Park – 3901 Dunsmore Avenue, La Crescenta, CA 91214

George Lane Park – 5520 West Avenue L-8, Quartz Hill, CA 93534

Jackie Robinson Park – 8773 East Avenue R, Littlerock, CA 93543

Stephen Sorensen Park – 16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591

Loma Alta Park – 3330 North Lincoln Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001

El Cariso Park 13100 Hubbard Street, Sylmar, CA 91342

South Agency

Athens Park – 12603 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061

Alondra Park – 3850 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260

East Rancho Dominguez Park – 15116 South Atlantic Avenue, Compton, CA 90221

Bethune Park – 1244 East 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Carver Park – 1400 East 118th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059

Campanella Park – 14812 Stanford Avenue, Compton, CA 90220

Helen Keller Park – 12521 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Lennox Park – 10828 South Condon Avenue, Lennox, CA 90304

Jesse Owens Park – 9651 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Washington Park – 8908 South Maie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002

Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Ted Watkins Park – 1335 East 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002

Mona Park – 2291 East 121st Street, Compton, CA 90222

Victoria Park – 419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Carson, CA 90746

Del Aire Park – 12601 South Isis Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Adventure Park – 10130 South Gunn Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605

Amigo Park – 5700 South Juarez Avenue, Whittier, CA 90606

Mayberry Park – 13201 East Meyer Road, Whittier, CA 90605

Sorensen Park – 11419 Rosehedge Drive, Whittier, CA 90606

East Agency

Belvedere Park – 4914 East Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90022

City Terrace Park – 1126 North Hazard Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063

Obregon Park – 4021 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Salazar Park – 3864 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Saybrook Park – 6250 East Northside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90022

Carolyn Rosas Park – 18500 East Fajardo Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Hacienda Heights Community Center – 1234 Valencia Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA

91745

Manzanita Park – 1747 South Kwis Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Pathfinder Park – 18150 Pathfinder Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Rowland Heights Park – 1500 South Banida Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Steinmetz Park – 1545 South Stimson Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Arcadia Park – 405 South Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006

Bassett Park – 510 North Vineland Avenue, La Puente, CA 91746

Charter Oak Park – 20261 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA 91723

Dalton Park – 18867 East Armstead Street, Azusa, CA 91702

Pamela Park – 2236 Goodall Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010

Allen J Martin Park – 14830 East Giordano Street, La Puente, CA 91744

Rimgrove Park – 747 North Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, CA 91744

San Angelo Park – 245 South San Angelo Avenue, La Puente, CA 91746

Sunshine Park – 515 South Deepmead Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744

Valleydale Park 5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702

# # #

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...