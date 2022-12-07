Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
L.A. County is offering youth and girls basketball leagues, ages 3 to 15 (ages vary by location).
Registration fee is $25.00. It will cover uniform, game official and participation award at the end of the season. The Youth Basketball League will provide opportunities for participants to learn the fundamental skills of Basketball and stay active.
Participants will learn and display sportsmanship, teamwork and responsibility.
Divisions, dates and times may vary between locations. See below for a full list of locations.
Sign up [here] today.
North Agency
Castaic Sports Complex – 31320 North Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384
Crescenta Valley Park – 3901 Dunsmore Avenue, La Crescenta, CA 91214
George Lane Park – 5520 West Avenue L-8, Quartz Hill, CA 93534
Jackie Robinson Park – 8773 East Avenue R, Littlerock, CA 93543
Stephen Sorensen Park – 16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles, CA 93591
Loma Alta Park – 3330 North Lincoln Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
El Cariso Park 13100 Hubbard Street, Sylmar, CA 91342
South Agency
Athens Park – 12603 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Alondra Park – 3850 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
East Rancho Dominguez Park – 15116 South Atlantic Avenue, Compton, CA 90221
Bethune Park – 1244 East 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Carver Park – 1400 East 118th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Campanella Park – 14812 Stanford Avenue, Compton, CA 90220
Helen Keller Park – 12521 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Lennox Park – 10828 South Condon Avenue, Lennox, CA 90304
Jesse Owens Park – 9651 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Washington Park – 8908 South Maie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Ted Watkins Park – 1335 East 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Mona Park – 2291 East 121st Street, Compton, CA 90222
Victoria Park – 419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Carson, CA 90746
Del Aire Park – 12601 South Isis Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Adventure Park – 10130 South Gunn Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
Amigo Park – 5700 South Juarez Avenue, Whittier, CA 90606
Mayberry Park – 13201 East Meyer Road, Whittier, CA 90605
Sorensen Park – 11419 Rosehedge Drive, Whittier, CA 90606
East Agency
Belvedere Park – 4914 East Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90022
City Terrace Park – 1126 North Hazard Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
Obregon Park – 4021 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Salazar Park – 3864 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Saybrook Park – 6250 East Northside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90022
Carolyn Rosas Park – 18500 East Fajardo Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Hacienda Heights Community Center – 1234 Valencia Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
91745
Manzanita Park – 1747 South Kwis Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Pathfinder Park – 18150 Pathfinder Road, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights Park – 1500 South Banida Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Steinmetz Park – 1545 South Stimson Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Arcadia Park – 405 South Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Bassett Park – 510 North Vineland Avenue, La Puente, CA 91746
Charter Oak Park – 20261 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA 91723
Dalton Park – 18867 East Armstead Street, Azusa, CA 91702
Pamela Park – 2236 Goodall Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Allen J Martin Park – 14830 East Giordano Street, La Puente, CA 91744
Rimgrove Park – 747 North Rimgrove Drive, La Puente, CA 91744
San Angelo Park – 245 South San Angelo Avenue, La Puente, CA 91746
Sunshine Park – 515 South Deepmead Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
Valleydale Park 5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
# # #
About L.A. County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.
