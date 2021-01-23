L.A. County Library to Host Virtual Art Programs in Partnership with LACMA

The Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is set to host a series of free virtual workshops running every other week on Fridays from January through June.

Creative Storytelling Workshops will feature a live story reading by an L.A. County Library librarian.

The story will then be brought to life through a variety of expressive art activities led by a LACMA Teaching Artist.

Geared towards kids, each workshop will center around a different theme, such as civic engagement, cultural identity, female artists, materials and recycling, patterns in nature, and technology.

The Library will also include a booklist that corresponds to each of the themes so participants can explore further.

“The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is delighted to collaborate with LA County Library,” said Maria Ramos, LACMA’s Manager of School and Education Community Programs. “Participant imaginations will soar as they are enchanted by creative stories that will serve as inspiration for a unique and personal work of art!”

Additionally, LACMA will be presenting three virtual workforce development programs, in a series called Creative Careers: Museums and the Arts, featuring LACMA museum professionals informing youth about the range of art-related careers that exist in creative places like museums.

These presentations are intended to open viewers’ minds to the many possibilities in the creative economy and for their future.

“I’m excited that we have been able to take our growing partnership with LACMA into the virtual space, collaborating to ensure that all of LA County’s communities have access to arts programs and pathways to careers in the creative economy,” said Library Director, Skye Patrick. “By tying in literacy, we’re able to give customers the opportunity to explore a diversity of artists and mediums, a means for self-expression, and learn all the ways the visual arts interact with the world around them.”

All L.A. County Library virtual programs are presented on Webex, and it is recommended to register in advance for each event on LACountyLibrary.org/LACMAprograms.

Creative Storytelling Workshops will start at 4 p.m. on each of the following dates:

– Friday, Jan. 22

– Friday, Feb. 5

– Friday, Feb. 19

– Friday, March 5

– Friday, March 19

– Friday, April 2

– Friday, April 16

– Friday, May 7

– Friday, May 21

– Friday, June 4

– Friday, June 18

Creative Careers: Museums and the Arts are scheduled with the following dates and presenters:

– Monday, Jan. 25: Katherine Unger, LACMA Teaching Artist

– Thursday, Feb. 25: Dr. Omar A. Alcover-Firpi, Content Specialist for Mobile Programs

– Thursday, March 25: Yosi Pozeilov, Senior Imaging Specialist and Photographer

For more information on these and other virtual programs, visit LACountyLibrary.org/virtual-programming.