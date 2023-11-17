L.A. County Rent Relief Program Grants $46. 3M to Landlords

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the new L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Put forward by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, over $46 million in direct financial assistance will be provided to qualified landlords, helping to mitigate the detrimental economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that have resulted in tenants falling behind on rent.

The L.A. County Rent Relief Program, administered by The Center by Lendistry, is set to provide grants up to $30,000 per unit to eligible landlords for expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present. With a focus on aiding small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, the Program aims to reduce tenant evictions due to rent arrears, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure continuity of housing in the community.

Starting mid-December, landlords can apply for the L.A. County Rent Relief Program by visiting the portal at www.lacountyrentrelief.com.

Applicants will receive free multilingual technical support from community partners to guide them through the application process and assist with gathering necessary documentation. Landlords are invited to visit the portal now and register to receive updates and a link to apply when the online application is opened. The website also provides links to additional resources designed to support both landlords and tenants.

“The L.A. County Rent Relief Program will provide small rental property owners with much-needed direct financial assistance to alleviate the financial burdens they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “By helping mom-and-pop landlords in L.A. County, we simultaneously address the dual impact of maintaining the availability of affordable housing in Los Angeles County and reducing the number of tenant evictions due to past due rent.”

“We are proud to partner with the county in delivering crucial financial assistance. Mom-and-pop landlords, who are often from underserved communities, are the backbone of our local housing market. By helping them, we are ensuring that our most vulnerable community members continue to have a roof over their heads,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry.

Funds will be allocated to qualified applicants across diverse cities and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, excluding the city of Los Angeles.

Priority will be given to those showing the greatest need, guided by criteria including properties located in high-need areas as identified by the L.A. County Equity Explorer Tool and income levels at or below 80% of the L.A. County Area Median Income. Direct payments will be made to landlords.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...