L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%

Map shows testing done by UCLA Health only.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The county no longer provides a community breakdown locally except for Castaic, which accounted for 4 of the 36.

The 32 reported for “City of Santa Clarita” actually include Stevenson Ranch, where some cases were previously reported, and other nearby non-city communities.

All of the five deaths reported yesterday occurred in people over the age of 60 who had underlying health conditions. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 601 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 1804 cases across all areas of LA County, including 32 deaths. Upon further investigation, three cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 398 positive cases (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

On March 27, a Health Officer Order was issued to temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County due to recent dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, and increased usage of beaches and hiking trails by many groups of people. It is imperative that everyone, collectively, take action to slow the spread of COVID-19. County and City Parks may remain open for passive recreational activities. Persons using the parks are required to practice social distancing at all times. The Order will continue through April 19.

“We are sad to announce six additional deaths from COVID-19 today,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, we make every effort to self-isolate from others for at least 7 days. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. Please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing whenever you do go outside. If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay 6 feet apart when out, we will save lives. “

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.