[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
| Friday, Feb 14, 2020
marijuana convictions

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.

The action marks the completion of the five-county Clear My Record pilot to clear marijuana-related convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64.

The other counties in the pilot include San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Contra Costa. In total, these five pilots will help reduce or dismiss more than 85,000 Proposition 64 eligible convictions.

“The dismissal of tens of thousands of old cannabis-related convictions in Los Angeles County will bring much-needed relief to communities of color that disproportionately suffered the unjust consequences of our nation’s drug laws,” Lacey said. “I am privileged to be part of a system dedicated to finding innovative solutions and implementing meaningful criminal justice reform that gives all people the support they need to build the life they deserve.”

“Today’s action marks the completion of our California Clear My Record pilot, through which we will have helped to dismiss and seal more than 85,000 marijuana convictions across the state,” said Evonne Silva, Code for America’s Senior Program Director of Criminal Justice.

“This is a clear demonstration that automatic record clearance is possible at scale and can help to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs,” Silva said. “Looking forward, Code for America stands at the ready to help all California counties provide this much-needed relief in advance of the July 1, 2020 deadline.”

Prosecutors this week asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss 62,000 felony cannabis convictions for cases that date back to 1961. The District Attorney’s Office also sought the dismissal of approximately 4,000 misdemeanor cannabis possession cases that included cases filed in 10 Los Angeles County cities: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Torrance, Pasadena, Inglewood, Burbank, Santa Monica, Hawthorne, Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach.

Approximately 53,000 individuals will receive conviction relief through this partnership. Of those, approximately 32% are Black or African American, 20% are White, 45% are Latinx, and 3% are other or unknown.

Proposition 64 identifies three health and safety code sections that qualified for resentencing: cultivation of marijuana, possession for sale of marijuana and sales and/or transport of marijuana, all felonies. The law also includes dismissing possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

District Attorney Lacey used additional criteria to go beyond the parameters of the new law to ensure the greatest number of dismissals. Those expanded parameters include persons who are 50 years or older, haven’t had a felony conviction in the past 10 years or have successfully completed probation for cannabis convictions.

Based on these criteria, Code for America created a unique algorithm for the office in order to fast-track the identification of eligible convictions. This technology can analyze eligibility for thousands of convictions in seconds, alleviating the need for DA staff to go through state criminal records one by one to evaluate eligibility, saving time and significant resources.

AB 1793 Implementation
In California, all county District Attorney’s Offices are required to implement AB 1793 by July 1, 2020. Earlier this year, Code for America launched its new Clear My Record Application and Implementation Blueprint, available at no cost and open source to all California counties. These resources allow every District Attorneys’ Office to expedite and streamline review of Proposition 64 convictions.

The Clear My Record Application allows District Attorneys to securely and accurately evaluate eligibility for convictions by reading and interpreting criminal history data from the California Department of Justice. Code for America has received an overwhelming interest from counties in accessing these resources to carry out the law. Code for America stands ready to work with counties that have not yet used this technology to help them automate the record clearance process and provide relief as required by law.

Record Clearance for the Digital Age
The current record clearance process was not designed to reach everyone who is eligible. With the current petition-based process, each person seeking relief must petition the court to clear their records, but this is a time-consuming, expensive, and confusing process. It is no surprise, then, that only 3% of those eligible for relief under Proposition 64 have received it.

Code for America’s pilot partnerships have set the standard for the statewide implementation of AB 1793, which tasks prosecutors with affirmatively reviewing convictions eligible for dismissal or reduction under Proposition 64. This novel approach also creates a blueprint for the future of record clearance for remedies beyond Proposition 64 — the development of policy and technology that expands, streamlines and automates the record clearance process at scale.

Code for America has been making it easier for people to remove eligible convictions from their records through Clear my Record technology since 2016.

To find out if your record has been cleared
To find out if your record has been cleared, or for more information about this initiative, contact the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office by phone at (323-760-6763 or visit http://pubdef.lacounty.gov. The Public Defender’s Office will reply to all inquiries.

About Code for America
Code for America believes government must work for the people, and by the people, in the digital age, starting with the people who need it most. We build digital services that enhance government capabilities, and we help others do the same across all levels of government. We organize thousands of volunteers across nearly 80 chapters nationwide who improve government in their local communities. Our goal: a 21st century government that effectively and equitably serves all Americans. Learn more at codeforamerica.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County

Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
The Trump administration is deploying tactical units of border patrol agents as part of a stepped-up arrest operation in so-called "sanctuary cities" across the United States, including Los Angeles, the New York Times reported Friday evening.
FULL STORY...

LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions

LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.
FULL STORY...

State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless

State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
Caltrans delivered 10 travel trailers on Thursday to a site in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.
FULL STORY...

State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs

State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Thursday, Feb 13, 2020
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
FULL STORY...

Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority

Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County
The Trump administration is deploying tactical units of border patrol agents as part of a stepped-up arrest operation in so-called "sanctuary cities" across the United States, including Los Angeles, the New York Times reported Friday evening.
Villanueva Rips Feds’ Deployment of Border Patrol Agents in LA County
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
The city of Santa Clarita has received a petition from a Walnut Creek attorney on behalf of a group of voters to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, alleging the local government’s at-large election system dilutes the votes of Latino residents.
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
SCVEDC Receives CALED Award of Excellence
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation received a significant recognition this week from the California Association for Local Economic Development and has been honored with an Award of Excellence in their Programs Category for SCVEDC's LiveWorkSCV.com job board.
SCVEDC Receives CALED Award of Excellence
LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.
LA County to Dismiss 66,000 Marijuana Convictions
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises on Thursday evening confirmed that Japanese health officials had diagnosed 44 new positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus among people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to multiple, odd calls but perhaps none like the one on Friday afternoon: a bear arm on a Valencia street.
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Caltrans delivered 10 travel trailers on Thursday to a site in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.
State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Cops’ Horde of License Plate Photos Slammed by State Auditor
California’s state auditor said Thursday that law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department have flouted privacy laws meant to ensure that license plate photos captured by automated cameras aren't abused and are safeguarded from hackers.
Cops’ Horde of License Plate Photos Slammed by State Auditor
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues Draft 2020 Business Plan
The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2020 Business Plan on Wednesday for public review and comment, as the agency seeks to advance California’s leadership in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.
High-Speed Rail Authority Issues Draft 2020 Business Plan
Lopez Sentenced to 15 Years for Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Joe Lopez, 38, of Littlerock, who was convicted of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 in 2017, killing the occupant, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.
Lopez Sentenced to 15 Years for Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Detectives: Golden Stop Liquor Shooting ‘Self-defense’
Detectives investigating the Golden Stop Liquor shooting that occurred Feb. 2 believe the store owner acted in self-defense when he reportedly shot and killed a suspect during a robbery.
Detectives: Golden Stop Liquor Shooting ‘Self-defense’
Much of California Plunges Into Drought After Dry January, February
California slipped into drought once again as dry skies prevailed throughout the back half of January and the first half of February.
Much of California Plunges Into Drought After Dry January, February
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Homicide Detectives Return to Missing Saugus Man’s Home
Three years after the disappearance of Will Cierzan, homicide detectives returned Thursday morning to the man’s Saugus home where they began searching and conducting fresh tests.
Homicide Detectives Return to Missing Saugus Man’s Home
Marriage Services Now Available at City Hall
Love is in the air for the city of Santa Clarita with the exciting news of marriage services now available at City Hall.
Marriage Services Now Available at City Hall
City Launches Community-Wide Effort to Recycle Right
Join the city of Santa Clarita in a community-wide effort to recycle right. There are many misconceptions as to which items can go in the recycle bin and which should not.
City Launches Community-Wide Effort to Recycle Right
April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring fifteen adaptive recreational sporting activities that are open to the general public with free participation on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Officials Remind Californians REAL ID Deadline Quickly Approaching
The Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), and representatives with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) reminded Californians Thursday that starting Oct. 1, 2020, all travelers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to board flights within the United States.
Officials Remind Californians REAL ID Deadline Quickly Approaching
Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Shooting in Canyon Country Parking Lot
Multiple shots were fired at a resident in a parking lot on the 29600 block of Sierra Highway near Stater Bros. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Shooting in Canyon Country Parking Lot
WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness
Thanks to our wonderful community and generous corporate donors, WiSH Education Foundation continues to open and outfit wellness centers across the Hart District schools.
WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness
DOD Officials: Weapons of Mass Destruction Use on the Rise
The threat posed by the use and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction is rising, a Defense Department official told a House Armed Services Committee panel.
DOD Officials: Weapons of Mass Destruction Use on the Rise
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
%d bloggers like this: