DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ellsworth S. Fortman (dob 12/13/65) faces one misdemeanor count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

An arraignment date is yet to be scheduled for case 0SC01675.

On January 26, Fortman allegedly crashed into a parked car while driving his personal vehicle at an unsafe speed, prosecutors said.

The defendant is charged with then fleeing the location of the crash and driving to his home, prosecutors added.

If convicted as charged, Fortman faces a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Station.

