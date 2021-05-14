LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People

Los Angeles County Public Health officials said it will review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s newly released guidance for fully vaccinated people in order to make new adjustments to the current guidelines.

On Thursday, May 13, the CDC released recommendations indicating that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities that were done prior to the pandemic.

While the County and state review the new recommendations, Public Health notes that at the moment fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask when indoors around other fully vaccinated people, or outside in uncrowded areas.

When at businesses and in crowded venues, both indoors and outdoors, masks are still required to be worn by everyone.

Public health states that it remains important to protect workers at all worksites and all worksites must follow the requirements set forth by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, Cal/OSHA.

Everyone must continue to adhere to required distancing and masking at all workplaces.

Proposed changes to Cal/OSHA’s workplace safety standards were posted for consideration at the May 20 standards board meeting.

Public Health expects to hear more about these changes once the standards board meets. Until Cal/OSHA changes these requirements, the County cannot be less restrictive.

For the latest updates from the Department of Public Health, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov and follow @LAPublicHealth on Twitter and Facebook.

