header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024

In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women’s volleyball, The Master’s University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit 25-21, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.

The Lady Mustangs (10-4, 4-0) were able to get the advantage in kills (52-43), hitting percentage (.221 – .094), service aces (11-8) and total blocks (7-4).

But the match truly could have gone either way.

“We have a ton of depth on our team and a lot of belief in each other,” TMU Head Coach Annett Davis said after the match. “I am super thankful for today’s win and that the Lord allowed us to win such a hard fought match. We have had some adversity with injuries lately and have been pushing through in spite of that.”

The first set gave the crowd a glimpse of what was to come as the teams traded leads through the midpoint of the set. But with the Spirit holding a 13-12 lead, TMU went on a 7-2 run to take a four-point lead 19-15. The Spirit battled back to tie it at 19-19, but TMU was able to get six of the final eight points to win by four.

The second set was a battle from the start. The Spirit was able to grab a 14-10 lead, only to see The Master’s again come back with a 6-0 run to take the lead 16-14. Then it was the Spirit who went on a 6-2 run to go up by two 21-19. TMU was able to tie it at 23-23, but a kill from the Spirit’s Jenna Sarff, followed by an attack error from the Lady Mustangs, gave the second set to the Spirit.

The Master’s jumped out to an early lead in the third set and only extended it from there. The Spirit got to within seven at 19-12, but The Master’s finished out the set on a 6-1 run to take a two sets to one advantage.

The fourth set was another classic battle between two good teams. TMU started out with a 10-7 lead, only to have the Spirit go on a 4-0 run to take an 11-10 lead. TMU got the next three points, only to have the Spirit punch back to get the next six and go up 17-13. The Lady Mustangs counter punched, getting a 7-2 run to go up 20-19. After the two teams battled to make it 23-23, TMU’s Grace Colburn pounded her last two kills to give The Master’s the set and the match.

Colburn finished with a game-high 20 kills, followed by Ruby Duncan with 11. Kinsley Kollman had a career-high nine kills, with Bella Amet also finishing with nine. Timberlie Miller dished 41 assists, Duncan led the team with four blocks and Sierra Hale had 16 digs.

The Master’s will now go on the road to Arizona to face a new GSAC opponent, Park-Gilbert, on Thursday, Oct. 3, and Benedictine Mesa on Friday, Oct. 4.

For more on TMU athletics visit gomustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit

Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
FULL STORY...

No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara

No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
FULL STORY...

Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football

Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
FULL STORY...

TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational

TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival

Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Valencia Acura on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Los Angeles County must continue to move its ethics reform work forward. There's no question that public distrust in government runs deep.
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
After exhausting other identification methods, Antelope Valley Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Lancaster, California is seeking the media and public’s help in identifying family for a male patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 5.
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
SCVNews.com