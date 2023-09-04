Lady Mustangs Socce
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

It was an offensively display that hasn’t been seen in over a decade.

The Master’s women’s soccer team pounded 49 shots on their way to a 9-0 victory over the Antelope Valley Pioneers Monday on Reese Field.

Of the 49 shots, 32 were on goal.

It was the first time the Lady Mustangs (3-1-1) scored nine goals in a game since they beat Bethesda 9-0 on Sep. 19, 2012.

“There was a lot of good stuff that I saw,” said TMU head coach Esteban Chavez. “(The TMU players) are putting together what we’ve been working on — the communication, working off the ball, being engaged. So it was good to see their ability to score goals.”

Four different players scored two goals each (Hannah BurkeEllie RadmilovichLauren Park, Hannah Cumming), with Alyssa Hopewell adding one of her own. Park, Cumming and Hopewell came off the bench to score their goals.

Every player on the roster was able to get significant minutes, with 16 players taking at least one shot in the game.

“It was great to get everybody involved,” Chavez said. “And every player that came in had an objective to accomplish. They weren’t just filling time or space. So the pressure didn’t drop off, it actually picked up. Five goals out of the nine were scored by players off the bench. That’s working very effectively as a team.”

The Master’s will next travel to Whittier, Calif. on Friday to take on the NCAA Division 3 Poets of Whittier College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

