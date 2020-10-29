LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives

As everyone prepares to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging the community to make this year’s festivities as safe as possible by planning lower-risk online, at-home and car-based activities.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the state’s Department of Public Health released safety guidelines strongly discouraging traditional trick-or-treating and asks families to plan safer alternatives. These alternative celebrations include a candy scavenger hunt at home, online pumpkin carving and costume contests, and car-based tours of Halloween displays.
The health guidance also covers Día de los Muertos, a Mexican tradition celebrated in the community honoring the deceased. Día de los Muertos celebrations often include gatherings of extended family. Families are encouraged to place traditional indoor alters outside so others can view them from a safe distance and create virtual altars online.
Families and individuals are also encouraged to check with local or county guidance on holiday celebrations.
“Unfortunately, Halloween is going to be celebrated a bit differently than it has in the past,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “While skipping traditional trick-or-treating and indoor celebrations is recommended, please be safe if you are out and mindful of others who may drive by to look at decorations.”
Halloween is on a Saturday this year, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Halloween night looking for suspected impaired drivers.
It is important to keep traffic safety in mind and designate a non-drinking driver before going somewhere to drink.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers these tips for drivers and those who are out walking:
– The days are getting shorter. Be visible and carry a flashlight or reflective vest if you are out at dusk or at night so drivers can see you.
– Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.
– Only cross the street at crosswalks or corners where it is safe. Always look left, right, then left again before crossing.
– If you are doing car-based tours of decorations, be extra alert for other vehicles backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.
– Watch for pedestrians and yield to them at all crosswalks.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
SACRAMENTO – Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license are now eligible to renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a California Department of Motor Vehicles office.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
