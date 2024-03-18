header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
| Monday, Mar 18, 2024

Deborah-AquilaCalifornia State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.

At the free public event, Aquila will share her journey as a casting director and some of her greatest challenges and successes in casting in Hollywood. The program will include clips from her iconic films— “Shawshank Redemption”, “La La Land”, “Primal Fear”, “Sex Lies and Videotape” and more.

“Our honored guest will share advice to young actors on honing their talent and audition skills. The event will be a great opportunity for Cinema & Television students and Theatre students but also for the public to have an intimate conversation with true a Hollywood mover -and-shaker,” said CSUN film professor Dianah Wynter, the Cinematheque’s curator. “She is legendary, and we are honored to be having her as our guest.”

Aquila’s credits include 2022 Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA”, “Shawshank Redemption” and close to 200 films and series. Additionally, she is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Casting Society of America (CSA). She has been nominated 18 times for the Artios Award by the CSA, winning for the feature films “Red”, “My Week with Marilyn”, “CODA” and “La La Land.”

Aquila’s talk will take place at 7 p.m. in CSUN’s Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Room, in Manzanita Hall, located near the southwest corner of the campus near Nordhoff Street and Lindley Avenue.

Founded by the late film professor John E. Schultheiss, the CSUN Cinematheque is housed in the Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Room, a state-of-the-art 130 seat motion picture theater, and made possible through the generosity of The Elaine and Alan Armer foundation.

For more information about the Cinematheque series, visit https://www.csun.edu/cinematheque. The series is offered by the Department of Cinema and Television Arts in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication.
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation

March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees

College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
FULL STORY...

CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities

CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge.
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce spring has sprung at its local parks, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Releases Spring Jubilee Dates
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 18 - Sunday, March 24.
‘Bosch Legacy,’ ‘CSI Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Unlike our children who enjoy a week-long spring break, we adults no longer have that luxury.
Ken Striplin | Register Now for Spring Break Camp 2024
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
The California Department of Motor Vehicles now offers a faster way for businesses to check that their employees have clean driving records using the new online Employee Pull Notice (EPN) Service.
DMV Launches Enhanced Digital Employer Pull Notice Service
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
In the first of three matches on consecutive nights in Arizona, The Master's men's volleyball team defeated Benedictine-Mesa in three sets 27-25, 28-26, 25-19.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Benu in Arizona
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Greg Herrick, the former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball head coach who recorded 611 career wins while winning 16 conference titles, was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame during the organization's annual Banquet of Champions at Mt. San Antonio College on March 13.
Longtime COC Women’s Basketball Coach Herrick Enshrined in Hall of Fame
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 19: Planning Commission to Discuss Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
Attend the city of Santa Clarita's most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
