Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival

With pandemic restrictions lifted live theatre performances are returning with this years Phoenix Festival.
For 30 years live Shakespeare has been a tradition in the community, and with last year’s COVID restrictions, many performances were held virtually.
The Phoenix Festival is a celebration of the return of live theatre performances in the community. Four different groups are coming together to present seven events throughout July and August: Bridgeway Theatre Company, Hope Theatre Arts, Liminal Space, and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. The festival will be held at The MAIN in Newhall.
“We are thrilled to be in front of audiences again,” says David Stears, executive director for Santa Clarita Shakespeare “Even more exciting is the group of different theatre companies coming together to create this year’s summer theatre festival.”
The festival includes free Shakespeare performances, a musical, a world premiere of an original work, a family piece, a spoken work event, and a contemporary play. This year’s festival will be held at The MAIN in downtown Newhall.
Kicking off the festival weekend will be the annual special event, Court of the Lord Chamberlain, honoring patrons of the arts in our community. This year honors three individuals that have helped shape the support for the arts and arts programming through the City: Michael Marks, Sean Morgan, and Phil Lantis. The event will be held on Saturday, July 17, and will include food, wine, and the ceremony.
The festival also includes a spoken word/ poetry event open to local poets and performers. OUT OF THE ASHES: An evening of transformation, resilience, and hope. Poets, lyricists, and spoken word performers interested in participating can submit an application at Tinyurl.com/swscvinterestform. The event will be Sunday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The productions for the Phoenix Festival include:
RED BIKE by Caridad Svich, presented by Liminal Space
TRAIL TO OREGON the StarKid musical presented by Bridgeway Theatre Co
VELVETEEN RABBIT by Janet Allard presented by HOPE Theatre Arts
OUT OF TOUCH a world premiere by Randall Greenwald presented by Santa Clarita Shakespeare Shakespeare’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, presented by Santa Clarita Shakespeare
The Phoenix Festival runs from July 17 through August 15. For more information and ticket information, visit www.scshakespearefest.org/phoenix-festival. The Phoenix Festival is this year’s summer theatre festival, coordinated and produced by the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend the county’s rent eviction moratorium three months through Sept. 30 to allow residents more time to get back on their feet as the economy begins to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.