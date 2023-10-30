Local Developer Agrees to Pay Wrongly Charged Tenants

Tenants of certain Santa Clarita apartment complexes from 2014-2022 are entitled to reimbursement of illegally collected late fees, a court has ruled.

According to the class action lawsuit, GHP Management – a subsidiary of GH Palmer Associates – agreed to pay $1.75 million to resolve claims that it violated California law by charging fees on late rent payments.

The settlement benefits tenants of GHP Management’s California rental properties who paid one or more late rental fees between Dec. 10, 2014, and May 16, 2022. A full list of properties can be found below.

GHP Management charged $75 late fees on rent payments received three or more days after the due date. Plaintiffs claim these fees violated California renter rights laws.

GHP Management is a rental management company that owns and operates communities in California.

GHP hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to a $1.75 million settlement to resolve the rental fee class action lawsuit.

Under the terms of the settlement, class members can receive payments based on the number of late fees they paid during the class period.

Class members who paid one to three late fees can receive a $50 payment. Class members who paid four to six late fees can receive $75, while class members who paid seven to nine late fees can receive $100. Individuals who paid 10 or more late fees can receive $125.

The deadline for exclusion and objection is Oct. 30, 2023.

The final approval hearing for the GHP Management settlement is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2023.

No claim form is required to benefit from the settlement. However, class members who received a notice in August or September of 2023 can submit an election form by Oct. 30, 2023, to receive their payment electronically.

Who’s Eligible

Tenants of GHP Management’s California rental properties who paid one or more late rental fees between Dec. 10, 2014, and May 16, 2022

Potential Award

$125

Proof of Purchase

N/A

Exclusion Deadline

Oct. 30, 2023

Case Name

Seltzer v. Geoffrey H. Palmer, et al., Case No. 20STCV22701, in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County

This is the definition of the Class that is being used by the Court to determine who is a member of the Class. Defendants’ properties include the following properties in California:

– Canyon Country Villas, Santa Clarita, California

– Colony Townhomes, Santa Clarita, California

– Diamond Park, Santa Clarita, California

– Park Sierra, Santa Clarita, California

– Riverpark, Santa Clarita, California

– River Ranch Townhomes & Apartments, Santa Clarita, California

– Sand Canyon Ranch, Santa Clarita, California

– Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes, Santa Clarita, California

– The Terrace, Santa Clarita, California

– The Village, Santa Clarita, California

– The Broadway Palace (North and South), Los Angeles, California

– The DaVinci, Los Angeles, California

– The Lorenzo, Los Angeles, California

– The Medici, Los Angeles, California

– The Orsini (I, II, and III), Los Angeles, California

– Pasadena Park Place, Los Angeles, California

– Paseos Ontario, Ontario, California

– The Paseos at Montclair North, Montclair, California

– The Piero (I and II), Los Angeles, California

– The Skyline Terrace, Los Angeles, California

– Summit at Warner Center, Woodland Hills, California

– Upland Village Green, Upland, California

– The Visconti, Los Angeles, California

