February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
| Friday, Feb 7, 2020
coc women's conference 2020

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”

The COC’s 2020 Women’s Conference will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on COC’s Valencia campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Rena Callahan, who specializes in hematology, oncology and internal medicine at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

“This year’s conference will bring together exciting and diverse sessions for our attendees,” said Dr. Rian Medlin, Human Resources Director, Recruitment and Employee Services at the college. “We hope our attendees leave feeling recharged and empowered to bring health, wellness and balance to the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

Attendees will benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, including:

* Before and After Marriage: The “legal” side of things
* Caring for Aging Family Members
* Living with Anxiety
* Everyday Self-Defense
* Does Everything Really Cause Cancer?
* Grief Counseling
* Healthy Eating On a Budget
* Midlife: It’s Time to Reboot
* Coping with Substance Abuse for Families
* Sleep and Wellness
* What You Never Knew Makeup Can Do for You

A vendor fair will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items, such as jewelry, clothing and self-defense items, and an information table will highlight local women-owned businesses.

Admission is $35 and $20 for students and COC staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, breakfast, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.

To register, click here.

Lunch will be catered by Gyromania.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, UCLA Health, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Direct Marketing, and KHTS.

For vendor opportunities, email jasmine.foster@canyons.edu or call 661-362-3101.

women's conference 2020 at coc
