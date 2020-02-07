March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
The COC’s 2020 Women’s Conference will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on COC’s Valencia campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The conference’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Rena Callahan, who specializes in hematology, oncology and internal medicine at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
“This year’s conference will bring together exciting and diverse sessions for our attendees,” said Dr. Rian Medlin, Human Resources Director, Recruitment and Employee Services at the college. “We hope our attendees leave feeling recharged and empowered to bring health, wellness and balance to the rest of 2020 and beyond.”
Attendees will benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, including:
* Before and After Marriage: The “legal” side of things
* Caring for Aging Family Members
* Living with Anxiety
* Everyday Self-Defense
* Does Everything Really Cause Cancer?
* Grief Counseling
* Healthy Eating On a Budget
* Midlife: It’s Time to Reboot
* Coping with Substance Abuse for Families
* Sleep and Wellness
* What You Never Knew Makeup Can Do for You
A vendor fair will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items, such as jewelry, clothing and self-defense items, and an information table will highlight local women-owned businesses.
Admission is $35 and $20 for students and COC staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, breakfast, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.