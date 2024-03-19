March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book

Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, “The Woman in the Castello” will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

She will sit for an interview, take questions from the audience and engage in a book signing.

Admittance is free and a limited number of attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the book.

Every March, the Santa Clarita Public Library selects one book for the annual One Story, One City program.

For more information about the One Story One City program visit https://onestoryonecity.santaclarita.gov/.

