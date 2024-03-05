Ken Striplin | One Story One City

One Story One City

Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading. Whether you are exploring a new book to expand your knowledge, learn a new skill or to simply let your imagination travel to a new world as you turn the pages, a life of reading will allow you to travel to new and exciting places. Now is your opportunity to do just that and enjoy a new story full of intrigue and mystery as part of the Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program. Join me in reading this year’s selected book “The Woman in The Castello” by Kelsey James, a gripping horror mystery that promises to captivate readers.

Enter the world of 1960s Italy, where the streets paved with cobblestones host a narrative rich in mystery, romance and family intrigue. Follow the ambitious journey of Silvia Whitford, an aspiring actress whose dreams of stardom lead her to the enigmatic world of 1965 Rome. Silvia’s quest intertwines with the captivating allure of her aunt, Gabriella Conti, a former luminary of the silver screen now residing in a foreboding Italian castle filled with unsettling mysteries. As the castle becomes the backdrop for the filming of a new horror movie, the boundaries between truth and fiction blur, exposing long-buried secrets and igniting a series of chilling events that threaten the lives of all involved. In a tale that seamlessly intertwines themes of ambition, intrigue and the supernatural, “The Woman in the Castello” invites readers to embark on a journey where the past and present collide in a haunting exploration of the human psyche.

One Story One City offers a month of events, activities and programs inspired by this novel. Each event is carefully tailored to bring our community together to create connections and share experiences as we explore the narrative that promises surprising twist and turns on every page.

This year’s events include an opportunity to step back in time to the 1960s with a spine-chilling experience at the local Laemmle movie theatre, where you’ll unravel the secrets behind crafting horror scenes straight from the pages of our selected book. Join us for a haunting ghost tour, mirroring scenes from “The Woman in the Castello” and tune in to discover the eerie secrets of Santa Clarita’s ghostly history as we travel through Old Town Newhall, unearthing chilling tales of the infamous Ghost of Mentryville, the mysterious whispers of the Newhall Library’s non-fiction section and the haunted roads of Sand Canyon. Also, start preparing your list of questions because you won’t want to miss the chance to meet author Kelsey James for an exclusive in-person Q&A session. Plus, don’t miss out on the ‘Books and Brews’ experience, taking you straight to an Italian evening on the town.

Lastly, I encourage you to check out your own copy of the book at any of the Santa Clarita Public Library Branches, available in print, eBook and eAudio formats. Get involved by checking the schedule of events, generously sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

