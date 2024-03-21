Local Homeschoolers Encouraged to Join ‘Home at the Library’

Attention homeschoolers in Santa Clarita! Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for its “Home at the Library” program designed for you.

Come learn about composting on April 2 at the Valencia Branch. Create worms in a pot in this S.T.E.M.-type program and learn how beneficial worms are. This is an edible project using gummies.

Have fun making your own robots by working on 3-D modeling on April 10 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch. Also, come and play with the cool bots that our librarians have built.

For more information on programs at the Santa Clarita Public Library, click [here].

