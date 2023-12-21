Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays

L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023.

By Marcia Mayeda.

As we bid farewell to another remarkable year at the Department of Animal Care and Control, I extend heartfelt gratitude for your support in promoting the welfare of L.A. County animals.

Together, we’ve achieved significant milestones in ensuring the well-being of animals in our care and navigated what proved to be a trying year for care center animals and pet owners nationwide.

Across the country, care centers like ours saw increased admissions due to rising cost of living. While DACC was not immune to these challenges, we put forth an enormous effort to combat them, significantly expanding our support services through our award-winning Pets Are Family Program and finding innovative ways to get pets into their forever homes. Our department celebrated several bright spots throughout the year. From pets taking flight to new homes, to spirit-boosting accolades from the Quality and Productivity Commission, our DACC family, as always, found a way to rise to the occasion and show up for our animals.

This holiday season let’s reflect on the joy and companionship our animal friends bring into our lives. May the coming year be filled with continued collaboration, growth, and positive impact on behalf of those who rely on our care.

To read the whole newsletter, click on the link.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...