May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club

After a three year absence the 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The outdoors festival will feature arts & crafts booths, music, vendors and more.

Take a typical southern California spring weekend in May, add tall trees, snow-streaked mountain peaks, blue sky and pine-scented air, and you have the beginnings of a recipe for Family Fun.

Over 100 arts & crafts booths are open all day, along with food vendors, restaurants, unique shops and live music throughout the Festival. There is also a kiddie amusement area for the little ones. Enjoy lots of places to sit, relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings Pine Mountain Club has to offer.

The most unique items at the festivals are all the handmade crafts, clothing, sundries, food and much more. Many of the vendors at the Festival are local mountain residents showing off their talents, adding a local flavor to the wide variety of artisans who travel here from not only southern and central California, but from throughout the Southwest.

There is something for everyone at the festivals, weather in May usually features the first signs of warming from the cold mountain winters and flora and fauna are abundant. This includes, of course, all the lilac bushes and trees that have been planted in Pine Mountain Club. Although the actual blooming lilacs that are so popular are not a native plant, they thrive in the Pine Mountain climate.

The Festival has grown in popularity so much over the years that vendors (as well as visitors) venture to Pine Mountain Club from as far away as Nevada and Arizona each year. Thousands of people can be seen in and around Pine Mountain Club during a Lilac Festival weekend — hiking, biking, playing golf and tennis, fishing, sitting or strolling in the clear, crisp alpine air.

Pine Mountain Club Lilac Festival

16200 Mil Potrero Highway,

Frazier Park, CA 93225

For more information visit PMClilacfestival.com.

