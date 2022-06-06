Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Vote

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, reminded residents to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7. See full message below.

Dear Friends,

Voters across Los Angeles County are gearing up for the primary election, but you don’t have to wait until June 7 to cast your ballot! From now through Tuesday, you can choose from a variety of ways to vote.

L.A. County vote centers are open from now until Monday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can go to any vote center across Los Angeles County, so find the one most convenient for you near home, work, your weekend errands, or recreational activities.

You can also submit your ballot in a secure drop box at a location across the County and track your ballot until it reaches its final destination.

**Note: If you decide to put your ballot in the mail, be sure it’s postmarked by June 7. No matter how you vote, or where you vote, what matters most is that you use your voice.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...