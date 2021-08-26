header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
| Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

Dear Department of Mental family,

The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic. The painful emotions and spiritual crises our veterans may be experiencing are not surprising and are often termed moral injuries in the mental health field. To that end, those individuals and families who have committed a large portion of their lives to the mission in Afghanistan over the past two decades may be questioning their actions, their commanders, their country, and the sacrifices they made in serving. In this context, we must validate that these feelings are real and recognize that the key to our response is making sure that no one has to cope alone. Fortunately, the military community can receive help through DMH’s Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN) as well as a host of other in-person, online or telephone resources.

Next week, National Suicide Prevention Month begins, and this year’s theme of Supportive Transitions: Reconnect, Reenter, and Rebuild is particularly fitting given our year of turbulent changes, ongoing setbacks, and the many uncertainties we have endured and those that lie ahead. Our collective duty is to be more perceptive and empathetic than ever to support each other, our clients, and our collective through moments of crisis and transitions. I encourage you to attend our virtual suicide prevention summit, share our online resources, and further develop the skills to help those who are struggling. By staying connected to each other we can help the county as a whole thrive well beyond this pandemic.

Heart forward,
Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D.
Director

Dr. Jonathan Sherin is a longtime wellbeing advocate who has worked tirelessly throughout his career on behalf of vulnerable populations.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan

Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City

City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
READ MORE...

Mayor Miranda’s August Message: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

Mayor Miranda’s August Message: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021

Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
Monday, Jul 5, 2021
As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
When Santa Clarita resident Gina Moradzadeh adopted Penny, a pup rescued from the streets of Mexico, she never expected that what appeared to be a healthy dog would be anything but.
Santa Clarita Resident Raises Awareness About Health of Imported Dogs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
City of Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers representing nearly 20% of total driver assignments for a typical weekday said COVID-19 related reasons required them to call out from work Wednesday. 
Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional death Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 159 since the start of the pandemic
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; SCV Totals 32,631 Cases
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year. 
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment. 
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
%d bloggers like this: