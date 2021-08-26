Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan

Dear Department of Mental family,

The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic. The painful emotions and spiritual crises our veterans may be experiencing are not surprising and are often termed moral injuries in the mental health field. To that end, those individuals and families who have committed a large portion of their lives to the mission in Afghanistan over the past two decades may be questioning their actions, their commanders, their country, and the sacrifices they made in serving. In this context, we must validate that these feelings are real and recognize that the key to our response is making sure that no one has to cope alone. Fortunately, the military community can receive help through DMH’s Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN) as well as a host of other in-person, online or telephone resources.

Next week, National Suicide Prevention Month begins, and this year’s theme of “Supportive Transitions: Reconnect, Reenter, and Rebuild” is particularly fitting given our year of turbulent changes, ongoing setbacks, and the many uncertainties we have endured and those that lie ahead. Our collective duty is to be more perceptive and empathetic than ever to support each other, our clients, and our collective through moments of crisis and transitions. I encourage you to attend our virtual suicide prevention summit, share our online resources, and further develop the skills to help those who are struggling. By staying connected to each other we can help the county as a whole thrive well beyond this pandemic.

Heart forward,

Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D.

Director

Dr. Jonathan Sherin is a longtime wellbeing advocate who has worked tirelessly throughout his career on behalf of vulnerable populations.

