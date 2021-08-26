Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
Monday, Jul 5, 2021
|
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
|
When Santa Clarita resident Gina Moradzadeh adopted Penny, a pup rescued from the streets of Mexico, she never expected that what appeared to be a healthy dog would be anything but.
|
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
|
City of Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers representing nearly 20% of total driver assignments for a typical weekday said COVID-19 related reasons required them to call out from work Wednesday.
|
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional death Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 159 since the start of the pandemic
|
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year.
|
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month.
|
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5.
|
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13.
|
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
|
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment.
|
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
|
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
|
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
|
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
|
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
|
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
|
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
|
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
|
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
|
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
|
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.