Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains

The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday. The changes would affect weekday and weekend schedules for inbound and outbound trains resulting in four additional trains running in each direction during the week and six additional trains running in each direction on the weekends. The proposed changes include late-night weekday trains that would depart Union Station at 11:39 p.m.

“These proposed changes are something Metrolink riders have been requesting for a long time,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “As Chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments, the Vice Chair of the North County Transportation Coalition, JPA and a long-time member of the Southern California Association of Government’s (SCAG) Transportation Policy Committee I have worked long and hard on regional transportation issues and to bring the necessary resources to the Antelope Valley Line for the benefit of commuters that must use public transportation. Making public transit, including the Antelope Valley Line, safe, accessible and convenient is critical for ridership and offers residents a reliable alternative to get to where they need to go. It’s taken a long time, but I thank the Metro Board and I am pleased that the additions will benefit all Metrolink riders.”

The new schedule will go into effect on Oct. 23, 2023, the same day that the new Vista Canyon Metrolink Station begins service. Please visit MetrolinkTrains.com/Schedules for the full Antelope Valley Line schedule.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Metrolink ridership recovery and have found there is demand for service that we historically haven’t provided,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “So, when the opportunity presented itself, I seized the moment to both bring back pre-pandemic service levels and advance how we serve the needs of our previous, current, and future riders.”

