header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 28
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
| Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
AVL

The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday. The changes would affect weekday and weekend schedules for inbound and outbound trains resulting in four additional trains running in each direction during the week and six additional trains running in each direction on the weekends. The proposed changes include late-night weekday trains that would depart Union Station at 11:39 p.m.

“These proposed changes are something Metrolink riders have been requesting for a long time,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “As Chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments, the Vice Chair of the North County Transportation Coalition, JPA and a long-time member of the Southern California Association of Government’s (SCAG) Transportation Policy Committee I have worked long and hard on regional transportation issues and to bring the necessary resources to the Antelope Valley Line for the benefit of commuters that must use public transportation. Making public transit, including the Antelope Valley Line, safe, accessible and convenient is critical for ridership and offers residents a reliable alternative to get to where they need to go. It’s taken a long time, but I thank the Metro Board and I am pleased that the additions will benefit all Metrolink riders.”

The new schedule will go into effect on Oct. 23, 2023, the same day that the new Vista Canyon Metrolink Station begins service. Please visit MetrolinkTrains.com/Schedules for the full Antelope Valley Line schedule.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Metrolink ridership recovery and have found there is demand for service that we historically haven’t provided,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “So, when the opportunity presented itself, I seized the moment to both bring back pre-pandemic service levels and advance how we serve the needs of our previous, current, and future riders.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Throughout my life, I have always fought for and raised rescue animals, both big and small.
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
The SCVEDC is excited to announce that it was recently honored for excellence in economic development by the International Economic Development Council in two distinct categories.
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
 The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of the best and worst cities for women, ranking SCV as the number 5 city among those it surveyed.
Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
Warning of Algae Bloom Issued for Castaic Lake
The Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae.
Warning of Algae Bloom Issued for Castaic Lake
Oct 7: City Seeks Volunteers for Canyon Country Community Day
Bring family and friends and volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country Community Day on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
Oct 7: City Seeks Volunteers for Canyon Country Community Day
Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.
Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Still Impact People 65+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 136 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Still Impact People 65+
Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Town Halls Scheduled to Discuss Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout Los Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
Town Halls Scheduled to Discuss Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations
Kathryn Barger | Statement on Superior Court’s New Bail Policy
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued a statement to share her perspective on the Los Angeles Superior Court’s new bail policy that will be effective Oct. 1.
Kathryn Barger | Statement on Superior Court’s New Bail Policy
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: