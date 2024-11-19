MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets

Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer offers gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.

This holiday season, each MHF Family basket will include two $25 gift cards (totaling $50) to help make their celebrations a little brighter.

The goal is to distribute 220 baskets, which means the MHF needs 440 $25 gift cards to local grocery stores.

Donations are accepted through Dec. 2 for treat basket items and Dec. 10 for toys.

Among the items sought:

$25 grocery store gift cards

Snack size fruit snacks

Oreo cookies, 14-16 oz. package

Pretzels, 14-16 oz. bag

Hersey’s Chocolate Nuggets

Goldfish crackers, 6 or 7 ounce package

To view the compplete list of requested basket items including snacks, gift cards and toys, or for other volunteer or donation opportunities visit www.mhf.org.

For questions, or to have items picked up, please contact: Lety Garcia at the Foundation office, email letyg@mhf.org or call (661) 250-4100.

For more information about the MHF and its support programs for families dealing with pediatric cancer visit mhf.org.

