header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
| Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
Water drop


MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

As recently as February 2023, more than 30% of adults in California reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. And Californians struggle to get the help they need. More than 9.3 million people in California live in a community that doesn’t have enough mental health professionals.

To help alleviate the stress many people face when considering therapy, MinuteClinic has added Licensed Mental Health Providers to its staff at the following locations in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties:

-Long Beach: 233 East Willow Street

-Los Angeles: 10889 Wellworth Avenue

-Rancho Cucamonga: 11428 Kenyon Way

-Riverside: 491 E Alessandro Boulevard

-Santa Clarita: 25880 McBean Parkway

-Thousand Oaks: 2791 Agoura Road

Through these expanded MinuteClinic services, individuals can receive mental health assessments, referrals, counseling and personalized care plans in-person or via virtual care, with appointments available days, evenings and weekends. To learn more and schedule an in-store or virtual care appointment, individuals can call 1-855-417-2486 or visit the website. Private consultation rooms are used for in-person sessions, and virtual services are available to all California residents.

“With the addition of these new services at MinuteClinic, we’re now able to offer the community an innovative, convenient approach to managing mental health in easy-to-access locations near where our customers live, work and shop,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, Retail Health, and Vice President, CVS Health. “As a leading health solutions company, we continue to prioritize intervention and longitudinal health care. LMHPs are key to our care delivery strategy to provide better access to mental health care in our communities.”

MinuteClinic mental health counseling services are available for patients ages 18 and older, making these new community services an approachable resource for young adults. A recent study conducted by CVS Health and Morning Consult revealed that 74% of respondents ages 18 to 34 experienced mental health concerns for themselves, families or friends, reflecting a 12% increase compared to 2020. The services are also another option for older adults who might want more convenient access to care. According to new Harris poll data from the CVS Health report “Health Trends: The Future of Healthy Aging” released this week, just four in 10 Americans ages 65 and up have tried to access mental health care — compared to 75% of those younger than 65.

Patients interested in the new mental health counseling services can expect:

An introductory conversation:

-During the initial assessment, a LMHP will help assess an individual’s current situation and explore potential options for care.

Personalized care planning:

-The LMHP will create an individualized care plan with the goal of improving an individual’s mental health and total wellbeing.

Counseling services for continual support:

Ongoing counseling sessions with a LMHP are available to help address each individual’s areas of concern, including stress, anxiety and depression.

Navigation & collaboration:

-If an individual has a need for higher levels of care, the MinuteClinic LMHPs will work with a local provider network based on the individual’s health care plan and coverage status. They will assist with finding an appropriate specialist and collaborate with the individual’s existing providers, when appropriate.
In addition to the six California MinuteClinic locations offering mental health counseling with a LMHP, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at all MinuteClinic locations inside CVS Pharmacy stores in the state can also offer a depression screening.  Common depression symptoms that may warrant a screening include fatigue, loss of interest or pleasure in daily life, sleep problems and sadness or grief. Following the screening, patients in need of additional care can be referred to a mental health provider at MinuteClinic or elsewhere.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance use, a mental health crisis or emotional distress is encouraged to call/text 988 on their phone. The national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers immediate 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
 MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
FULL STORY...
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
FULL STORY...
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits cleared its second hurdle, passing unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
 MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
The University of San Diego scored four runs with two outs as the Toreros defeated CSUN 4-0 in non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.  
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified before the Senate Education Committee today in support of his bill to address the teacher shortage.
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits cleared its second hurdle, passing unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
The Los Angeles Kings have picked The Cube to be an official watch site for Game two of round one for the  L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers playoff game. 
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
As part of the California Institute of the Arts 50-year anniversary celebrations, the forthcoming 2023 graduate cohort for the MFA Creative Writing program will run a series of free events across Los Angeles to share their writing and performances to the public. 
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
As the deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine carries over into another year, the images of overrun cities and stories of lives lost continue making headlines.
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
The Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they marched in The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade on April 3rd.
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
 The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to bring more transparency and trust to the elections process by creating a uniform timeline for ballot curing cleared the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments.
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
Golden Valley Grad Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
The William S. Hart Union High School District is pleased to announce that Madeline Fayne, a 2019 graduate of Golden Valley High School, has been selected for a Fulbright award for the academic year 2023-2024 in France.
Golden Valley Grad Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Performance to Showcase New Dances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance can evoke passion, anger and joy. Movement and gestures by the human body can bring an audience to tears or to its feet in celebration. California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate just how powerful dance can be on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, as part of the university’s annual spring dance concert, “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography."
Performance to Showcase New Dances by CSUN Choreographers
Barger Lauds Proposed $43B L.A. County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a formal statement in support of Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $43 billion budget for the forthcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.
Barger Lauds Proposed $43B L.A. County Budget
Rye Canyon Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Construction
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road Bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes along the I-5 corridor.
Rye Canyon Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Construction
Assemblywoman Schiavo Advances Priority Bills with Bipartisan Support
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced five priority bills through Assembly policy committees. Importantly, four of these bills received bipartisan support.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Advances Priority Bills with Bipartisan Support
Jeff Corwin to Host Alaska Voyage with Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises’ Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin has been to Alaska on more than 150 journeys and considers the Great Land his home away from home. Now, nature and animal enthusiasts alike have the special opportunity to cruise along with Corwin to Alaska to hear his inspiring stories and experience his compelling passion for wildlife, conservation and exploration firsthand.
Jeff Corwin to Host Alaska Voyage with Princess Cruises
April 20: TK/Kindergarten Round-Up at SCVi
Families with children who will be entering Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten in the 2023/2024 school year are invited to come and learn about Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School’s dynamic TK & Kindergarten program, which features innovative 21st-century learning strategies. SCVi will host a TK/Kindergarten Round-Up Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the school’s campus, at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road., Castaic, CA 91384.
April 20: TK/Kindergarten Round-Up at SCVi
Registration Open for 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys ages 7 to 14 to participate in the 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in June.
Registration Open for 2023 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 7: Enjoy a Spicy Cinco de Mayo Dance with Sierra Hillbillies
On Sunday, May 7, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will step lively to celebrate Cinco de Mayo to caller Phil Farmer on the mike for SSD squares and Gary and Susan McLaughlin cueing rounds at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 7: Enjoy a Spicy Cinco de Mayo Dance with Sierra Hillbillies
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: