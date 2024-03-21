header image

1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
| Thursday, Mar 21, 2024

LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerLos Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.

The full statement below:

“Expanding our crisis response network has been one of my top priorities for Los Angeles County. 9-8-8 has certainly been one of the critical tools that helps ensure we have a care first response to individuals experiencing mental health crises.

“In my role as Chair of the NACo Commission on Mental Health and Well-Being, I prioritized 9-8-8 support, and led advocacy for this at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

“However, local government leaders truly needed federal intervention to ensure those calling 9-8-8 are able to connect with a responsive crisis system that is anchored where they live.

“I appreciate Congressman Cardenas Senator Padilla, Secretary (Xavier) Becerra and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for their leadership and dedication to continue evolving 9-8-8. As a result, lives are being saved.”
