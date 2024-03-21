Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
|
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
|
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state.
|
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
|
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
|
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
|
Attention homeschoolers in Santa Clarita!
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
|
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
|
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
|
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
|
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
|
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament.
|
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
|
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
|
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
|
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
|
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
|
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
|
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.