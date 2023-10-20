Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.

The mobile clinic will be located in the Newhall Community Center parking lot, at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. Pet owners interested in receiving services for their pet(s) must call (805) 584-3823 for an appointment and leave a voicemail indicating that they are calling for the Santa Clarita program.

A staff member will then return the call and schedule a date and time. Individuals and groups conducting trap-neuter-release programs can also contact the same number for appointments.

All pet owners in the city must have their dog(s) and/or cat(s) that are older than four-months spayed or neutered, per Santa Clarita Municipal Code Chapter 8.20. The city encourages residents to take advantage of this service, as spaying and neutering is the law and it has health benefits for pets and prevents unplanned litters.

L.A. County also provides limited spay/neuter services for pets and provides vouchers to offset the cost of private vet services. Visit animalcare.lacounty.gov/spay-and-neuter/ to learn more about the program.

For more information about the mobile clinic, please contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

