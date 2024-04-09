Call for Artists, ‘Exploring Domestic Spaces’ Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center.

Santa Clarita Arts is seeking original artwork in any medium that delves into the nuances of everyday living environments. Artwork should reveal stories and emotions embedded within personal spaces, defining our sense of home.

Important Dates:

Deadline to Apply: Oct. 28

Exhibition Dates: Dec.19 – March 19, 2025

Artwork Drop-off: Dec. 19 10:30-11 a.m.

Artwork Pick-up: March 20, 2025, 10-10:30 a.m.

Location: Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.

Eligibility:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight: 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the City will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles, performance, and mixed-media. Artists working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities.

Sales of Artwork:

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no comission due to the city.

City Policy:

Per city policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Santa Clarita Arts proudly offer multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return Santa Clarita Arts asks that the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply visit www.cognitoforms.com/cityofsantaclaritaartsandevents/exploringdomesticspacesjuriedexhibition.

For more information visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

