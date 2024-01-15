TMU-BBall
Photo by John Duncan.


Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 15, 2024

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University men’s basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Mustangs (13-5, 2-2 GSAC) had a 13-point lead with 12:41 to play in the second half. But ACU, ranked No. 10 in the country, stormed back to tie it at 66-66 with 6:03 to play before taking the lead for good at the 3:49 mark.

“It’s incredibly tough to win GSAC road games,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “(Arizona Christian is) the two-time defending GSAC champions and we had them on the ropes. But when you are up double digits and you can’t close the deal, it hurts. ACU made the plays down the stretch, so you have to give them credit.”

Once again, TMU had the advantage off the glass, out-rebounding the Firestorm 42-30. Fourteen of those rebounds were off the offensive board, which gave the Mustangs a 17-2 advantage on second-chance points.

But ACU had the advantage on overall shooting, hitting 50% from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range. The Master’s mustered 45% from the field and 11 of 34 (32%) from long range.

TMU also turned the ball over 18 times, compared to 10 for ACU. That resulted in a 25-12 difference in points off those turnovers.

Ty Harper had a game-high 24 points, with four of his eight makes coming from 3-point range. Jordan Caruso followed with 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Master’s will get the next week off before they host Hope International next Saturday in The MacArthur Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

